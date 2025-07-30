 Korean tourist lambasted online after falling into river from moving dinner cruise in Bangkok
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 30 Jul. 2025, 15:07
A Korean man attempts to jump off a cruise ship in Thailand before it has docked in July. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A Korean tourist faces online criticism after a video shows him jumping off a moving dinner cruise in Bangkok, Thailand, only to slip and fall into the river in front of stunned bystanders. The botched attempt to disembark before the boat docked has been labeled a "national embarrassment" by Korean netizens, with many calling it reckless and humiliating. 
 
Footage of the incident, aired initially by the Bangkok Post on July 8, began circulating on Wednesday on Korean online forums. The video shows the man trying to leap from the boat to a pier near a popular shopping mall before the vessel had fully docked.
 

The man lands one foot on the pier but quickly slips and falls into the water. A crew member reaches out from the boat to grab him, while bystanders on the dock rush in with a rope. The drifting vessel continues to move toward the pier, increasing the danger of a collision. 
 
Authorities reminded passengers to wait until boats are fully docked before disembarking. The crew and bystanders managed to pull the man to safety and push the boat away, preventing him from being caught between the vessel and the pier.
 
According to the Bangkok Post, the man was rescued without serious injuries.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
