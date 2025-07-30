Man accused of murdering ex attempts to take own life while on the run
Published: 30 Jul. 2025, 15:53 Updated: 30 Jul. 2025, 15:57
A man in his mid-20s who allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend and then fled the scene on Tuesday was caught by police on Wednesday.
The Daejeon Metropolitan Police Agency and Daejeon Seobu Police Precinct said they'd taken the murder suspect into custody at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday at an underpass in Sanseong-dong, Jung District, Daejeon
The suspect attempted to take his own life in his vehicle just before his capture, but police intervened; he has since been hospitalized and is now in stable condition. Police plan to question him on his motive and escape route.
150 deployed in massive search
The suspect is accused of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend, a woman in her early 30s, in a residential area of Goejeong-dong, Seo District, Daejeon, at 12:08 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police identified the man as the prime suspect based on witness statements and security camera footage. His suspected phone and murder weapon were found at the scene.
The Daejeon police, in cooperation with those of South Chungcheong and Sejong, launched a large-scale search, deploying around 150 officers. On Wednesday morning, officers spotted the suspect switching between a car and a motorcycle to evade capture. He was ultimately apprehended about five kilometers (3.1 miles) from the crime scene.
Previous reports of violence
The suspect had been investigated on four separate occasions since November 2024, according to police. In addition to property damage and trespassing in November, he was placed under investigation on suspicion of obstruction of justice after assaulting same victim, and then responding officers, while intoxicated on June 27.
At the time, police had advised the victim to use a smartwatch, which she declined. She also requested that the subject not be punished.
A police official said an autopsy would be conducted to determine the exact cause of the victim’s death, adding, “We plan to transfer the suspect to the police station for questioning once his condition stabilizes.”
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling, contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.
