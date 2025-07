Man arrested for trying to enter Seoul prosecutors’ office with live machine gun round

A man in his 20s was arrested after attempting to enter the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office carrying an object believed to be a live round.Seocho Police Precinct said Wednesday that the man was apprehended at the scene at 1:09 p.m. on charges of violating the Act on the Safety Control of Guns, Swords and Explosives.According to police, the suspect was caught at 12:40 p.m. while trying to pass through an X-ray scanner at the building’s security checkpoint with an item in his bag resembling a 60-millimeter (2.4-inch) machine gun round. He was stopped by a security officer.The suspect reportedly rambled incoherently when questioned by officers at the scene, but made no political statements.Police said they have not identified any signs of anti-state motives so far. Authorities are investigating why the suspect attempted to enter the prosecutors’ office and whether he has a history of mental illness.BY HYEON YE-SEUL [ [email protected]