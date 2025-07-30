 Man arrested on charges of assaulting minor in park
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Man arrested on charges of assaulting minor in park

Published: 30 Jul. 2025, 16:15
[JOONGANG ILBO]

[JOONGANG ILBO]

 
A man in his 20s was arrested after CCTV footage appeared to show him sexually assaulting a minor in a park in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, in the early hours of last Thursday.
 
The Gwangjin Police Precinct announced Wednesday that it has arrested and is investigating the man on suspicion of sexual assault.
 

Related Article

 
The crime was captured on CCTV at the district office's control center, and police, who received the footage from the control center, were dispatched to the scene and arrested the suspect immediately.
 
After confirming that the victim was a minor, police arranged for assistance from relevant authorities. Police officials are currently investigating the exact circumstances of the incident.

BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
tags Korea assault minor park

More in Social Affairs

Death of eighth Posco E&C worker in three years sparks condemnation, concern and fury

Special counsel investigating former first lady requests arrest warrant for former President Yoon

DP lawmakers vow to stop expanded rice, beef imports 'by any means necessary' at U.S. embassy protest

Man arrested for trying to enter Seoul prosecutors’ office with live machine gun round

Japanese cultural festival taking place on Korea's Liberation Day draws online criticism

Related Stories

Magnitude 3.5 earthquake detected in East Sea

Appellate court sentences 5 men to prison for sexually abusing minors

‘That older girl hit me’: 10-year-old assaulted in elevator over ice cream refusal

Police catch 2 psychiatric patients suspected of assaulting nurse in escape

Investigation launched after male student assaults female teacher in class

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)