Man arrested on charges of assaulting minor in park
Published: 30 Jul. 2025, 16:15
A man in his 20s was arrested after CCTV footage appeared to show him sexually assaulting a minor in a park in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul, in the early hours of last Thursday.
The Gwangjin Police Precinct announced Wednesday that it has arrested and is investigating the man on suspicion of sexual assault.
The crime was captured on CCTV at the district office's control center, and police, who received the footage from the control center, were dispatched to the scene and arrested the suspect immediately.
After confirming that the victim was a minor, police arranged for assistance from relevant authorities. Police officials are currently investigating the exact circumstances of the incident.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
