Man with ankle monitor charged with sexually assaulting woman after break up
Published: 30 Jul. 2025, 12:10
A man wearing an electronic ankle monitor has been charged and detained for sexually assaulting a woman after she broke up with him upon learning about his criminal background.
The Cheongju District Prosecutors’ Office indicted the suspect on charges including a violation of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes, according to legal sources on Wednesday.
The suspect is accused of sexually assaulting the woman at his residence in Seowon District, Cheongju, around 3 a.m. on June 24. He reportedly filmed the assault with his mobile phone and physically assaulted her when she tried to resist, later threatening to distribute the footage if she reported the crime.
The woman had decided to end the relationship after discovering that the suspect was wearing an electronic monitoring device. He persuaded her to meet him one last time and lured her to his home, where he is suspected of assaulting and confining her to prevent her from leaving.
The woman managed to escape and report the incident to police four hours later while the suspect was asleep. Authorities confirmed that the suspect had been wearing the electronic device following a prior conviction for robbery.
