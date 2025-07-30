 Man with ankle monitor charged with sexually assaulting woman after break up
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Man with ankle monitor charged with sexually assaulting woman after break up

Published: 30 Jul. 2025, 12:10
An electronic ankle monitor [NEWS1]

An electronic ankle monitor [NEWS1]

 
A man wearing an electronic ankle monitor has been charged and detained for sexually assaulting a woman after she broke up with him upon learning about his criminal background.
 
The Cheongju District Prosecutors’ Office indicted the suspect on charges including a violation of the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes, according to legal sources on Wednesday.
 

Related Article

The suspect is accused of sexually assaulting the woman at his residence in Seowon District, Cheongju, around 3 a.m. on June 24. He reportedly filmed the assault with his mobile phone and physically assaulted her when she tried to resist, later threatening to distribute the footage if she reported the crime.
 
The woman had decided to end the relationship after discovering that the suspect was wearing an electronic monitoring device. He persuaded her to meet him one last time and lured her to his home, where he is suspected of assaulting and confining her to prevent her from leaving.
 
The woman managed to escape and report the incident to police four hours later while the suspect was asleep. Authorities confirmed that the suspect had been wearing the electronic device following a prior conviction for robbery.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
tags Korea Cheonju ankle monitor offender assault

More in Social Affairs

Authorities raid Hansol Paper factory and headquarters in employee death probe

Man with ankle monitor charged with sexually assaulting woman after break up

Medical tourism booms with over 1 million visitors spending $1B in 2024

Air conditioners catch fire as sweltering weather pushes use into overdrive

Brutal heat wave hits low-income, vulnerable households harder

Related Stories

Murderer of two women did it for the money, police say

Cabinet approves bill to restrict residences of high-risk sex offenders

Samsung introduces monitors with new features

Samsung ranked No.1 in global gaming monitor market for 6 consecutive years

Fun and games with new Samsung monitor
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)