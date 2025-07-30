Seoul police arrest 54 individuals for illegal sex work activities in Songpa District
Published: 30 Jul. 2025, 20:04
Police in Seoul apprehended 54 individuals — including nightclub and escort service operators as well as brokers — for illegal solicitation and arrangement of sex work in the nightlife area of Garak-dong, Songpa District, southern Seoul.
The Crime Prevention and Order Division’s Morality Crimes Investigation Team under the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said on Wednesday that on Monday, it referred the suspects without detention on charges of violating the Act on the Punishment of Arrangement of Commercial Sex Acts, the Employment Security Act and the Food Sanitation Act.
Police launched a large-scale operation after learning that aggressive solicitation and sex work brokering were taking place in the Garak-dong area, with some activity spilling onto sidewalks and even roads used by residents.
In November last year, investigators conducted two raids on 11 establishments in the area and arrested 38 individuals.
As solicitation continued, 16 more were arrested in two rounds of on-site crackdowns in April and May. Since May, authorities also carried out a joint campaign with the Songpa Police Precinct and the Songpa District Office to promote reporting solicitation through the 112 emergency hotline.
Police said no such solicitation has been reported in the area so far this month.
"The investigation revealed that intense competition among businesses led to a spike in street solicitation, which had become a chronic issue in the neighborhood and was impacting even the businesses themselves," police said.
"Solicitation that disrupts daily life and undermines public order is an intolerable crime," a Seoul police official said. "We plan to maintain ongoing oversight to ensure it does not recur in the area."
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY OH SO-YEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
