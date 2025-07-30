 Once bitten, twice shy…
Once bitten, twice shy…

Published: 30 Jul. 2025, 20:30
 
The Lee Jae Myung administration is facing mounting criticism over recent personnel controversies. Kang Sun-woo, the nominee for minister of gender equality and family, resigned following public backlash over allegations of workplace bullying toward her aides. Meanwhile, Choi Dong-seok, the incumbent head of the Ministry of Personnel Management, faced scrutiny for past remarks that resurfaced in the media. Attending a recent Cabinet meeting, he apologized, saying he was “sorry for becoming so well-known these days,” as political debate over the administration’s vetting process continues to intensify. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
