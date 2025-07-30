President Lee’s moment: A stronger Korea through global health leadership

As Korea welcomes President Lee Jae Myung and a fresh chapter of national leadership, the world faces a pivotal moment in global health. Decades of progress against HIV, tuberculosis (TB) and malaria — three of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases — are at risk of unraveling due to a confluence of crises. But this is also a moment of extraordinary opportunity. And Korea is uniquely positioned to seize it.President Lee’s administration can help shape the next phase of global health progress by increasing support for the Global Fund. Doing so would strengthen Korea’s influence in setting global priorities and championing the needs of vulnerable communities. A recent open letter to President Lee signed by 587 civil society health leaders from 46 countries reflects widespread support for this approach.Global Fund programs have saved over 26 million lives across the Indo-Pacific region and helped to drive down disease, expand universal health coverage and improve health infrastructure worldwide. These outcomes also bolster Korea’s own health security. But this progress is fragile. Sudden reductions in global health financing, climate shocks and conflict are disrupting health services and making people more vulnerable to disease. Without sustained investment, transmission of deadly yet preventable diseases like HIV, TB and malaria will rise, and outbreaks will be harder to contain.Strong leadership from Korea can help address these challenges, while directly supporting the country’s own security, economy and international partnerships.Investing in global health protects Korea. Infectious diseases do not stop at borders, and Korea is in a region with a significant burden of TB and malaria. Drug-resistant TB remains a serious threat in nearby countries, while shifting weather patterns are allowing malaria to return to areas where it had previously been eliminated. By supporting the Global Fund’s work to strengthen disease detection, improve early warning systems and scale up diagnosis and treatment, Korea strengthens regional health security — and its own.It also grows Korea’s economy. As health systems in low- and middle-income countries expand, demand for diagnostics, medicines and medical technologies — all areas where Korean companies excel — is accelerating. Between 2010 and 2024, the Global Fund purchased over $849 million in health products from Korea. Korea is the largest supplier of rapid diagnostic tests for the Global Fund and the third-largest supplier of essential health commodities. These exports save lives while also opening doors for Korean companies to fast-growing markets.Korea’s leadership in science, technology and research and development gives it a unique edge in shaping the future of global health. Defeating diseases like HIV, TB and malaria will depend on new innovations, and Korea has proven its capacity to turn research breakthroughs into real-world impact. By working with partners like the Global Fund, Korea can help ensure new technologies reach the people who need them most, while opening new economic avenues and reinforcing its position as a global center for biomedical excellence.Supporting global health enhances Korea’s strategic influence. President Lee has an opportunity to reinforce Korea’s role as a trusted global partner, strengthen its leadership in multilateral cooperation and amplify its voice in shaping international development. At a time when solutions-driven diplomacy is more valuable than ever, Korea’s commitment to global health sends a clear message of solidarity and purpose.This commitment has already delivered results. Support for the Global Fund has helped save 65 million lives over the past two decades and cut combined deaths from HIV, TB, and malaria by 63 percent. The opportunity ahead is even greater. With continued investment, we can save millions more lives, expand universal health coverage and build stronger health systems to face future threats.Korea’s rise has been powered by innovation, determination and global engagement. By making bold, forward-looking choices in global health today, President Lee can write a new chapter of leadership — one that unlocks new opportunities for Korean people and businesses, while advancing a healthier and more prosperous world for all.