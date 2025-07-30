Rushing inter-Korean dialogue is not the answer

Kim Yo-jong, deputy director of the North Korean ruling Workers’ Party, issued a statement on Tuesday declaring that “contact between the DPRK and the United States is merely America’s hope.” It followed her remarks a day earlier claiming that inter-Korean relations had “completely moved beyond the concept of compatriots.”These statements mark the first official stance on inter-Korean and U.S.-North Korea relations since the start of the Trump administration’s second term and the launch of the Lee Jae Myung government. Kim reaffirmed Pyongyang’s refusal to engage in denuclearization talks, adding that any dialogue with Washington would require recognition of North Korea’s nuclear state status and the changed geopolitical landscape. As for Seoul, she said, “There is nothing to discuss and no reason to sit face-to-face,” signaling a return to Pyongyang’s longstanding strategy of engaging the United States while shutting out the South.Her response was anticipated. Yet Unification Minister Chung Dong-young said on July 28 he would recommend that Lee consider adjusting the upcoming Ulchi Freedom Shield drills, scheduled in just over two weeks. His remarks came shortly after Kim Yo-jong denounced the “unceasing large-scale joint military exercises beyond the southern border,” blaming the drills for keeping the Korean Peninsula on edge.Easing tensions and restoring dialogue channels with the North are important goals. But the administration’s current pace appears risky, as it does not fully reflect the changed international context of 2025. North Korea has tightened ties with Russia following their 2024 treaty and Pyongyang’s deployment of forces to Ukraine. With backing from China and Russia, both permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, North Korea has eased the pressure of international sanctions. Moreover, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2023 declared that the two Koreas were “hostile states,” severing inter-Korean dialogue entirely. Kim Yo-jong’s statement underscores that today’s circumstances are far removed from 2018 or 2019, yet Seoul is rolling out unilateral conciliatory gestures. Such moves risk creating the impression that the government is overly fixated on dialogue, which could deepen domestic political divisions over North Korea policy.A more pressing concern is that attempts to adjust joint drills could affect the evolving status of United States Forces Korea. The Donald Trump administration has pushed for troop reductions and greater strategic flexibility to concentrate on countering China. If Seoul appears to downplay the utility of U.S. forces, it could undermine deterrence on the peninsula and produce the worst case scenario of weakened security against Pyongyang.In pursuing dialogue with the North and Washington, direction matters more than speed. A careful approach, closely coordinated with the United States to encourage denuclearization, is essential. The Moon Jae-in administration’s experience — three inter-Korean summits without any breakthrough on denuclearization — should serve as a cautionary lesson.