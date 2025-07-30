Dodgers' Kim Hye-seong lands on injured list with shoulder inflammation

Los Angeles Dodgers Korean rookie Kim Hye-seong has been sidelined with inflammation in his shoulder.The Dodgers placed Kim on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder bursitis prior to a game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati on Tuesday.According to the Dodgers, Kim, who throws right and bats left, had been dealing with a left shoulder issue for much of the past week, and it had affected his swing.Kim's recent numbers bear that out. He ended June batting .383/.425/.543 for the season, but he was hitting only .193/.207/.211 in 21 games in July before landing on the list.Over his past five games, Kim had gone 2-for-12 with nine strikeouts."He's fighting it. Will never admit it," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Monday. "But you can just see offensively with the bat, he's just not himself right now."Kim signed with the Dodgers in January after eight years in the KBO. After undergoing a swing change during spring training, Kim began the regular season in Triple-A before being called up on May 3.In 58 games, Kim has a .304/.338/.406 line with two homers, 15 RBIs and 12 steals — only one behind Shohei Ohtani for the team lead despite playing in 47 fewer games. Defensively, Kim has played second base, shortstop and center field.Kim's injury leaves San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo as the only healthy Korean player in the majors.Another Korean player, Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Kim Ha-seong, is also injured with a calf injury.Yonhap