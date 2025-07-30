LG Twins behind in the count for 1st with pitching slump
Published: 30 Jul. 2025, 12:31
The LG Twins, once seen as favorites to top the KBO standings, are now battling not just their rivals but their own pitching struggles as the club tries to reclaim the No. 1 spot from the Hanwha Eagles.
Manager Youm Kyoung-youb has made it clear that the second half of the 2025 season will hinge on one element: the mound.
"We are no longer a ‘bat-first’ team,” Youm said. “We’re playing to win, with our pitching staff taking the lead and the offense supporting that.”
The Twins have demonstrated resilience with several comeback wins in recent games, but those same wins highlight unreliable starting pitching.
Right-handers Im Chan-kyu and Elieser Hernandez are under particular scrutiny.
Im has started eight games since June without notching a win, recording one loss.
Despite the record, however, his recent performance has been solid, with a 3.43 ERA in June and to 3.86 in July. For the season, he holds an 8-3 record with a 2.90 ERA over 19 games.
He also leads the team with 11 quality starts, which are defined as outings of at least six innings with three earned runs or fewer.
The coaching staff remains confident in Im's value even in losses, though they are wary that a continued lack of run support may affect his focus and motivation.
Hernandez’s struggles have sparked greater concern.
He has produced inconsistent results across 13 games, compiling a 4-4 record and a 4.50 ERA.
His control remains erratic, issuing 27 free passes — 22 walks and 5 hit-by-pitches — over 60 innings.
Despite throwing a fastball that touches 154 kilometers per hour (95 miles per hour) and striking out batters at a rate of 9.6 per nine innings, Hernandez has averaged just 4.62 innings per start, frequently putting himself in danger with avoidable mistakes.
With the postseason approaching, the Twins face a critical decision.
Im appears capable of winning games if his stuff holds, but Hernandez’s volatility could see him exit the club.
The Twins could replace Hernandez in preparation for possible postseason games against strong pitchers such as Cody Ponce of the Eagles and Alec Gamboa of the Lotte Giants.
“There’s currently no plan to move on from Hernandez,” a Twins official said. “But it’s also true he hasn’t pitched like an ace lately. We will assess his status after his next start against the KT Wiz on July 31.”
Any foreign player to appear in the postseason must be registered by Aug. 15.
