 Chile hands luxury watches stolen from Keanu Reeves over to the FBI
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Chile hands luxury watches stolen from Keanu Reeves over to the FBI

Published: 30 Jul. 2025, 09:54
Keanu Reeves arrives at the premiere of ″Ballerina″ at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on June 3. [AP/YONHAP]

Keanu Reeves arrives at the premiere of ″Ballerina″ at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on June 3. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Chilean authorities said Tuesday they turned six valuable watches stolen from Canadian actor Keanu Reeves — including an engraved Rolex worth at least $9,500 — over to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), months after recovering them in a police raid.
 
The FBI will arrange for their return to Reeves, best known for his roles in action franchises like “The Matrix” and “John Wick.” Chilean prosecutors told reporters that Reeves had identified the watches as those stolen from his Los Angeles home during a string of high-profile burglaries in December 2023.
 

Related Article

The announcement was made as the Donald Trump administration's Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, arrived in the South American country for meetings with Chilean officials about transnational crime, among other issues.
 
Noem was also the victim of a robbery attributed to a Chilean national residing without documentation in the United States, when her purse was stolen last April at a Washington restaurant.
 
Reeves's six watches are valued at a total of $125,000, said Marcelo Varas, a police officer from Chile's robbery investigation squad.
 
The watches stolen from the actor's Hollywood Hills home turned up in Santiago, Chile's capital, when police raided homes and uncovered stolen cars, iPhones, luxury watches and designer purses.
 
That operation coincided with another Chilean investigation, coordinated with the FBI, into a spate of burglaries by South America-based crime groups targeting multimillion-dollar homes in the United States, many belonging to celebrities and professional athletes, such as Kansas City Chiefs football player Travis Kelce.
 
In April, police in Chile announced the arrest of 23 citizens for the string of break-ins.
 
Varas said authorities were still investigating any link between the theft of Reeves’ watches and the other high-profile burglaries.

AP
tags watch keanu reeves thief chile

More in World

Russian strike on Ukrainian training unit kills three service members, injures 18, military says

New York shooter blamed NFL for his mental health issues, mayor says

Sean 'Diddy' Combs asks for release on a $50 million bond ahead of sentencing in October

Trump says Epstein 'stole' young women from Mar-a-Lago, including Virginia Giuffre

Chile hands luxury watches stolen from Keanu Reeves over to the FBI

Related Stories

Time's up

A smart watch or a normal watch? (KOR)

Chile power outage plunges capital into darkness, hits major copper mines

Police nab thief who drained bank accounts by stealing phones in restaurants

Chinese national who spent 100 million won with stolen credit card sentenced to prison
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)