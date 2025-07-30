New York shooter blamed NFL for his mental health issues, mayor says

The man who killed four people with a semiautomatic rifle while rampaging through a Midtown Manhattan office tower carried a note with him that appeared to blame the NFL for a degenerative brain disease he said he had, New York Mayor Eric Adams said on Tuesday.Police have identified the shooter as Shane Tamura, a 27-year-old Las Vegas resident and former high school football player, saying he had a history of mental illness.Tamura killed two security officers and two office workers before ending the Monday evening massacre by shooting himself in the chest on the 33rd floor of the Park Avenue skyscraper. It was the deadliest mass shooting in New York City in a quarter of a century.The NFL has its headquarters in the skyscraper alongside major financial firms, but Tamura used the wrong elevator bank and ended up in the offices of Rudin Management, a real estate company that owns the building, where he killed one Rudin employee, the mayor said."The note alluded to that he felt he had CTE, a known brain injury for those who participate in contact sports," Adams told CBS News. "He appeared to have blamed the NFL for his injury," even though he never played at that level of the sport.CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, is a serious brain disease with no known treatment that can be caused by repeated shaking of the brain that can occur when playing contact sports. Linked to aggression and dementia, the condition can only be diagnosed conclusively after death.The NFL has paid more than $1 billion to settle concussion-related lawsuits with thousands of retired players after the deaths of several high-profile players. It has made changes to the sport to mitigate the risk of concussions.Tamura was never an NFL player, but online records show he played football at his California high school and was a varsity player at a Los Angeles charter school until graduating in 2016, according to school sports databases. The note found in his wallet said his football career was cut short by a brain injury and that the NFL had not done enough to address CTE in the sport, Bloomberg News reported.A former coach, Walter Roby, told Fox News that Tamura was a "quiet, hard worker" and one of his "top offensive players" during the year he spent on the team at Granada Hills Charter School.Wesley LePatner, a senior executive who oversaw some of Blackstone's real estate operations, was also among those Tamura killed, according to the private equity firm, which also has its headquarters in the tower. Several other Blackstone employees were injured.The skyscraper was closed to workers on Tuesday, as were some neighboring buildings, although much of Park Avenue hummed as usual.Chad Gordon, a 36-year-old strategist at an insurance firm, works in the building next door and often walks over to eat lunch or use the ATM."I luckily left about 20 minutes before the shooting happened," he said. "It's just terrifying."The shooting follows last year's fatal shooting of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson outside a hotel about three blocks away from Monday's rampage. Prosecutors say the man charged with that murder targeted his victim as a symbol of corporate greed.According to the police account, as soon as Tamura entered the lobby, he fatally shot a New York Police Department officer, Didarul Islam. Islam was part of the building's security detail, police said.Islam has two young sons, according to his cousin, Mizanul Haque, in his hometown in Bangladesh's Sylhet region. Hours before the killing, Islam had "laughed and chatted like always" with his cousin on the WhatsApp messaging app."When I heard the news, it felt like the sky had fallen on me," Haque told Reuters.Tamura then shot a security guard stationed at a desk in the lobby. The guard was identified in a statement by his labor union, 32BJ SEIU, as Aland Etienne. He was "a dedicated security officer who took his job duties extremely seriously."Etienne's brother said in a social media post that the family was heartbroken: "He was a father, a son and a light in our eyes," Gathmand Etienne said.Tamura also killed LePatner before taking the elevator and exiting the Rudin offices.An NFL employee was also injured and was in stable condition at a hospital, according to a memo sent by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to league staff.Goodell wrote that an "increased security presence" was planned for the league's offices "in the days and weeks to come." A spokesperson for the NFL did not respond to queries about the shooter's reported motives.Tamura appeared to have driven to New York City from Las Vegas over three days and to have acted alone, New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch told reporters on Monday night.Security video circulated by police showed a man walking from a double-parked car into the tower carrying what police identified as an M4 Carbine, a large semiautomatic rifle popular with civilian gun enthusiasts modeled on a fully automatic rifle used by the U.S. military. In Nevada, unlike New York, no permit is needed to buy a rifle or carry it openly in public.A widely circulated photo showed the permit issued to Tamura by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department allowing him to legally carry a concealed gun. He had recently worked as a security guard at a Las Vegas casino, Fox 11 News in Los Angeles reported.On two occasions, in 2022 and 2024, records show law enforcement officials detained him for up to 72 hours under a "mental health crisis hold," which requires the detainee to be evaluated at a hospital, ABC News reported.Reuters