Russian strike on Ukrainian training unit kills three service members, injures 18, military says

A Russian missile strike on a Ukrainian training unit killed three service members and injured 18 on Tuesday in the latest in a series of similar attacks on training facilities, Ukraine's Ground Forces said."Today, July 29, the enemy launched a missile strike on the territory of one of the training units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the Ground Forces said in a statement on Telegram."Despite the security measures taken, unfortunately it was not possible to completely avoid losses among the personnel. As of 21:30, it is known that there are three dead and 18 wounded servicemen."Reuters could not independently verify the Ukrainian report and there was no immediate comment from Russia's military.The injured service members, it said, were being treated.The report gave no indication where the attack had taken place. But military bloggers suggested it had occurred near the country's northern border in the Chernihiv region.The military statement said a commission would investigate the incident, and if it was established that deaths or injuries "were caused by the actions or inaction of officials, those found guilty will be held accountable."Additional security measures, it said, were being introduced to protect military personnel from missile or other air attacks on training centers.A Russian attack on a training ground in central Ukraine in June killed 12 and wounded dozens. The incident prompted the commander of Ukraine's ground forces to tender his resignation and he was reassigned to another post.Another attack in June struck a training center in southern Ukraine, killing three and injuring 14.Reuters