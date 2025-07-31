 Diapers take on an older demographic in 2024
Diapers take on an older demographic in 2024

Published: 31 Jul. 2025, 13:40
Diapers are displayed at aisles of a discount mart in Seoul. [NEWS1]

As fewer babies are born in Korea and the country ages into a grayer future, the supply of baby diapers plunged 10.3 percent in 2024, while adult diaper stock rose by 4.8 percent, according to government data released on Thursday. 
 
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety released its 2024 report on the sanitary products market, which showed that the overall domestic market reached 2.87 trillion won ($2.06 billion), continuing a steady six-year growth trend with an average annual increase of 4.66 percent.
 

In terms of production value, the largest categories were toilet paper at 944.7 billion won at 41 percent, disposable cups at 294.4 billion won at 12.8 percent, disposable diapers at 294.1 billion won at 12.8 percent, cleaning agents at 269.8 billion won at 11.7 percent and disposable towels at 249.2 billion won at 10.8 percent. These five categories accounted for roughly 89 percent of the total production value.
 
Among these, the supply of baby diapers — including sanitary mats — stood at 53,286 tons, down from 59,436 tons in 2023, a 10.3 percent decline.
 
In contrast, the supply of adult diapers — also including sanitary mats — increased to 57,806 tons from 55,174 tons the previous year, marking a 4.8 percent rise.
 
A nurse holds up a baby in a neonatal room at a hospital in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on Feb. 26, when the government announced that the total fertility rate rebounded for the first time in 9 years according to 2024 population data. [JUN MIN-KYU]

Officials attribute these trends to Korea’s falling birthrate, which is reducing the infant population and increasing the proportion of the population that is aged 65 and older.
 
Production of disposable wet wipes rose by 5.8 percent to 56.5 billion won, up from 53.4 billion won in 2023.
 
In comparison to 2023, the supply of disposable cups and straws declined by 3.0 percent and 12.8 percent, respectively, totaling 149,951 tons and 9,140 tons. The decrease is likely due to growing public awareness of environmental issues and a shift toward reusable cups and other alternatives.
 
Production of disposable chopsticks and toothpicks also fell by 28.5 percent and 28.6 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, cleaning agents such as those used for fruits and vegetables saw the highest growth rate among top categories, with production value rising 15.2 percent year on year to 269.8 billion won.


