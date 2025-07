Trump announces trade deal with Korea including $100 billion LNG purchase and tariff-free access for U.S. exports

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the United States and Korea have reached a "full and complete trade deal," establishing new terms of economic cooperation ahead of a looming tariff deadline.Under the agreement, Korea will invest $350 billion in U.S.-controlled projects and purchase $100 billion worth of U.S. liquefied natural gas and other energy products. In exchange, Korea will grant duty-free access to a wide range of American exports, including automobiles, trucks and agricultural goods.Trump announced the deal in a post on his Truth Social platform Wednesday, calling it a significant win for American workers and industry.BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [ [email protected]