Trump announces trade deal with Korea including $100 billion LNG purchase and tariff-free access for U.S. exports
Published: 31 Jul. 2025, 08:32 Updated: 31 Jul. 2025, 09:00
- YIM SEUNG-HYE
U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the United States and Korea have reached a "full and complete trade deal," establishing new terms of economic cooperation ahead of a looming tariff deadline.
Under the agreement, Korea will invest $350 billion in U.S.-controlled projects and purchase $100 billion worth of U.S. liquefied natural gas and other energy products. In exchange, Korea will grant duty-free access to a wide range of American exports, including automobiles, trucks and agricultural goods.
Trump announced the deal in a post on his Truth Social platform Wednesday, calling it a significant win for American workers and industry.
