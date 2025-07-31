U.S. cuts Korea's tariffs to 15% for $350B investment package

U.S. agrees to lower tariffs on Korean Autos to 15%, presidential office says

Trump announces trade deal with Korea including $100 billion LNG purchase and tariff-free access for U.S. exports

U.S. commerce chief says 90% of Korea’s $350 billion investment will benefit Americans

Trump to begin 'immediate' tariff negotiations with Korea, acting president says

Amcham forum emphasizes U.S. desire for Korean partnership on $44 billion Alaska LNG project

Alaskan LNG project participation may be nonstarter with Kogas in the red

Top Korean, U.S. commerce officials meet in Washington to discuss tariff exemptions, shipbuilding

Gov't denies push to conclude U.S. tariff talks to campaign on