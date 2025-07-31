Trump says he’ll hear Korea’s 'offer to buy down' reciprocal tariffs before Aug. 1 deadline

U.S. cuts Korea's tariffs to 15% for $350B investment package

U.S. agrees to lower tariffs on Korean Autos to 15%, presidential office says

Trump announces trade deal with Korea including $100 billion LNG purchase and tariff-free access for U.S. exports

U.S. commerce chief says 90% of Korea’s $350 billion investment will benefit Americans

Finance minister nominee says will form project team for 'ultra-innovation items' in AI era

Japanese tariff deal with U.S. ups pressure on Korea ahead of crucial talks

FKI chairman says Korea should 'give something' in U.S. tariff negotiations

Korea-U.S. trade talks to follow '2+2 format' with finance, trade chiefs attending

Trade minister says Korea looks to maximize 'practical interests' in trade talks with U.S.