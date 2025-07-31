 U.S. commerce chief says 90% of Korea’s $350 billion investment will benefit Americans
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

U.S. commerce chief says 90% of Korea’s $350 billion investment will benefit Americans

Published: 31 Jul. 2025, 08:44 Updated: 31 Jul. 2025, 08:58
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick participates in a Cabinet Meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington on July 8. [EPA/YONHAP]

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick participates in a Cabinet Meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington on July 8. [EPA/YONHAP]

 
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said Wednesday that "90 percent of the profits" from the $350 billion Korea will invest in the United States will be "going to the American people" via a post on his X account.
 

Related Article


BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags lutnick tariff trump

More in Economy

U.S. commerce chief says 90% of Korea’s $350 billion investment will benefit Americans

President Lee Jae Myung calls U.S. tariff deal a major diplomatic victory

Trump announces trade deal with Korea including $100 billion LNG purchase and tariff-free access for U.S. exports

U.S. agrees to lower tariffs on Korean Autos to 15%, presidential office says

U.S. cuts Korea's tariffs to 15% for $350B investment package

Related Stories

U.S. commerce chief says Trump to meet Canada, Mexico in middle on tariffs

Trump's commerce secretary nominee accuses Korea and Japan of exploiting America's 'good nature'

Lutnick says he could hear 'expletives' out of Korea following trade deal with Japan

Trump says he might increase auto tariffs in 'not-too-distant future'

Revised port fee plan shields some U.S. exporters, vessel owners
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)