U.S. commerce chief says 90% of Korea’s $350 billion investment will benefit Americans
Published: 31 Jul. 2025, 08:44 Updated: 31 Jul. 2025, 08:58
- SHIN MIN-HEE
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said Wednesday that "90 percent of the profits" from the $350 billion Korea will invest in the United States will be "going to the American people" via a post on his X account.
