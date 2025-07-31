More in Economy

U.S. commerce chief says 90% of Korea’s $350 billion investment will benefit Americans

President Lee Jae Myung calls U.S. tariff deal a major diplomatic victory

Trump announces trade deal with Korea including $100 billion LNG purchase and tariff-free access for U.S. exports

U.S. agrees to lower tariffs on Korean Autos to 15%, presidential office says

U.S. cuts Korea's tariffs to 15% for $350B investment package