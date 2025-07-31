 Korea, U.S. holding separate talks on exchange rates, Finance Ministry says
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Korea, U.S. holding separate talks on exchange rates, Finance Ministry says

Published: 31 Jul. 2025, 12:24 Updated: 31 Jul. 2025, 12:27
 
Financial authorities from Korea and the United States are holding separate talks on exchange rates, said Ministry of Economy and Finance on Thursday, though there was no direct discussion on the matter during the trade talks with U.S. President Donald Trump earlier on the day.

BY JIN MIN-JI [[email protected]]
tags korea exchange rate u.s. dollar currency won

More in Finance

Korea, U.S. holding separate talks on exchange rates, Finance Ministry says

Kospi opens higher following U.S. tariff deal

Korea's finance minister to hold tariff talks with Bessent Thursday morning in Washington

Banks' mortgage lending rates up for first time in 5 months in June

Korea's financial watchdog expresses concern over crypto lending and margin trading services

Related Stories

Won hits another decade-plus low against the dollar Wednesday

Won-dollar exchange rate hits 1,320 for first time in more than 13 years

Won strengthens as inflation peak seen and China ends lockdown

Stop fueling uncertainty in the exchange market

Stop fueling uncertainty in the exchange market (KOR)
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)