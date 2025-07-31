Korea, U.S. holding separate talks on exchange rates, Finance Ministry says
Published: 31 Jul. 2025, 12:24 Updated: 31 Jul. 2025, 12:27
-
JIN MIN-JI
- [email protected]
Financial authorities from Korea and the United States are holding separate talks on exchange rates, said Ministry of Economy and Finance on Thursday, though there was no direct discussion on the matter during the trade talks with U.S. President Donald Trump earlier on the day.
BY JIN MIN-JI [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
