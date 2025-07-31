Posco Holdings’ sustainability report emphasizes ESG-based win-win partnerships
Published: 31 Jul. 2025, 09:16
Posco Holdings is focusing on a “two core + new growth engine” strategy that measures progress in its steel, secondary battery, infrastructure and new business operations through an environmental, social, and governance (ESG)perspective with quantitative data and ESG achievements of 15 major domestic and overseas companies as the group strives for sustainable management.
The plan was outlined in the 2024 sustainability report released on June 30 by Posco Holdings, a major affiliate of Posco Group.
Posco Holdings emphasized in the report its commitment to building a cooperative enterprise ecosystem that fosters mutual growth with stakeholders. The company stated that it is working to establish a fair-trade framework and develop sustainable supply chain policies based on mutual trust with suppliers and partners.
The firm also noted that, to ensure the successful implementation of its supply chain policies, the company respects the intellectual property rights of its partners and strives to maintain transactions with mutual respect and equality.
The company said that it pursues mutual profitability with its partners, supporting them to deliver high-quality products and services through open communication and cooperation.
Posco Holdings is also working to improve the transaction environment and establish a more stable supply chain through investments in technology and financial support, while also encouraging partners to follow fair trade laws and regulations. The company plans to expand partnerships to cultivate win-win relationships.
Encouragement to follow supply chain policies extends not only internally but to affiliates within Posco Group as well as suppliers and partners, the report said.
Through its Sustainability Report, POSCO Holdings sets out guidelines for supply chain risk management and requires partners to monitor risks that can undermine sustainability. The company also verifies whether partners adhere to ethical standards — including human rights, environmental standards — during partner selection and negotiations, with the aim of fostering a culture of mutual growth and cooperation throughout the industry.
Meanwhile, Posco Group has been publishing sustainability reports since 2004. After transitioning to a holding company in 2022, Posco Holdings has issued a comprehensive report covering the entire group. In addition, seven key subsidiaries — Posco, Posco International, Posco E&C, Posco Future M, Posco DX, Posco Steelon and Posco M-Tech- have released separate reports outlining ESG performance and sustainability strategies.
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
