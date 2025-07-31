 Samsung Electronics sees over 50% drop in operating profit in Q2
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Samsung Electronics sees over 50% drop in operating profit in Q2

Published: 31 Jul. 2025, 10:12
The Samsung Electronics office building in Seocho District, southern Seoul [NEWS1]

The Samsung Electronics office building in Seocho District, southern Seoul [NEWS1]

 
Samsung Electronics reported a weaker-than-expected 55.23 percent on-year drop in operating profit for the second quarter this year, the company said in a regulatory filing Thursday.
 
Operating profit stood at 4.68 trillion won ($3.36 billion) for the April to June period.
 

Related Article

 
Revenue rose 0.67 percent on-year to 74.57 trillion won, while net profit declined 48.01 percent to 5.12 trillion won.
 
The Device Solutions division, which oversees the semiconductor business, logged 27.9 trillion won in sales, an 11 percent on-year increase due to stronger sales of high-value server memory chips and to major foundry clients.
 
However, the division saw 400 billion won in operating profit, the lowest since the fourth quarter of 2023, when it posted an operating loss of 2 trillion won. The decline is attributed to losses from memory inventory and extra costs in the non-memory business caused by U.S. sanctions on China.
 
The Device eXperience division, which handles mobile devices and appliances, reported sales of 43.6 trillion won and an operating profit of 3.3 trillion won. Sales fell 16 percent from the first quarter, or the January to March period, and operating profit decreased by 1.4 trillion won, as a result of weaker sales from new smartphones and tougher competition in the television market.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags samsung electronics operating profit revenue net profit

More in Industry

Samsung Electronics sees over 50% drop in operating profit in Q2

Korea, U.S. agree on 15% tariffs, including on auto: Presidential office

Data center construction sparks NIMBY opposition amid Korea's big AI push

LG Energy signs $4.3 billion deal with buyer rumored to be Tesla

LG launches social media event for its tumbler-cleaning myCup

Related Stories

Coupang delivers first-ever annual operating profit of $473 million

Korean Air Lines sees operating profit fall 36 percent

Hyundai Mobis logs $487M profit in Q4, falling below expectations

LG Energy Solution Q4 net profit takes 31% nosedive amid slow EV demand

KT&G runs out of puff as Q2 profits plunge
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)