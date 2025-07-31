Samsung suffers Q2 earnings shock as operating profit plunges 55%
Published: 31 Jul. 2025, 16:42 Updated: 31 Jul. 2025, 16:45
Samsung Electronics suffered a sharp earnings shock in the April to June period, with operating profit plunging 55.23 percent year-on-year to 4.68 trillion won ($3.37 billion) due to a slump in the semiconductor business.
The figure was below the market forecast of 6.27 trillion won compiled by market tracker FnGuide.
Quarterly revenue inched up 0.67 percent on year to 74.57 trillion won, also lower than market expectations of 76.3 trillion won.
Net profit shrank 48.01 percent to 5.12 trillion won, falling short of analysts’ expectation of 6.39 trillion won.
By sector, the semiconductor business tumbled 93.8 percent on year to 400 billion won in operating profit. Revenue slipped 2.3 percent to 27.9 trillion won. Operating profit was the lowest since the fourth quarter of 2023, when it posted an operating loss in the 2 trillion won range.
The chipmaker said it expanded sales of fifth-generation high bandwidth memory (HBM3E) and high-capacity double data rate 5 products to meet rising server demand, and also saw increased sales of solid state drives for data centers. However, one-off costs such as inventory valuation losses weighed on overall performance.
“HBM sales volume for the second quarter rose by 30 percent from the previous quarter, with HBM3E now accounting for the 80 percent range of total HBM shipments,” Samsung said at a conference call on Thursday.
The company expects the sales volume share of HBM3E to surpass 90 percent in the second half of the year.
For HBM4, Samsung said it has completed production readiness approval and product development for the 1c-nanometer process, with samples already shipped to key customers.
“We plan to scale up supply in line with the expected ramp-up in HBM4 demand in 2026, and are continuing investments to expand 1c-nanometer capacity,” the company said.
The foundry business saw a boost in sales from the previous quarter but was affected by inventory stocks from U.S. export restrictions on advanced AI chips.
The company, however, expects more orders from major clients deriving from the recent $16.5 billion foundry contract with Tesla.
It also expects facility investment to increase next year while also starting operations at the Taylor chip plant in Texas.
The company is also reviewing potential mergers and acquisitions in growth areas in AI, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, automotive electronics and fintech.
Regarding the wrap-up of bilateral tariff negotiations between Korea and the United States, it commented, “This has reduced uncertainty” and the company will be “closely monitoring upcoming discussions.”
Samsung is also paying close attention to the outcome of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s ongoing review of semiconductor tariffs under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act. The results are expected to be released in mid-August.
Meanwhile, its smartphone business logged 3.1 trillion won in operating profit, a 39 percent increase on year, while revenue rose 6.7 percent to 29.2 trillion won.
Its consumer display business saw operating profit drop 59.2 percent to 200 billion won, while revenue declined 2.2 percent to 14.1 trillion won.
For its panel manufacturing business, operating profit slumped 50.5 percent to 500 billion won. Revenue dropped 16.3 percent to 6.4 trillion won.
Harman, Samsung’s automotive and audio electronics arm, saw operating profit surge 56.3 percent to 500 billion won, while revenue rose 5 percent to 3.8 trillion won.
