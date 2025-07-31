Koreans go vegan for boknal, swapping meat for creative veggie dishes
Published: 31 Jul. 2025, 07:58
On the traditional midsummer day that marks the midpoint of the hottest period of the summer in Korea, Han Ga-ram, a 30-year-old office worker living in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, prepares gamjatang, or pork back-bone stew.
But instead of using pork, Han fills the pot with potatoes, mushrooms, perilla powder and sesame leaves.
“I’ve increasingly felt bloated and had trouble digesting heavy meals,” Han said. “Now I look for food that feels light and digestible after eating, so I stick to a vegetable-based diet.”
Han is not alone. With growing interest in slower aging, animal rights and sustainable food culture, more Koreans are turning to plant-based meals during boknal — the three hottest days of summer in the lunar calendar traditionally marked by meat-heavy dishes.
Vegan health food drew particular attention online on Wednesday.
Social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube and X saw an influx of posts sharing recipes and reviews of plant-based restaurants in celebration of the traditional midsummer day.
Popular dishes included vegan herbal soups, spicy potato stews made without chicken, soybean noodle soup and sujebi — hand-pulled dough — dumplings in perilla broth, all packed with nutrition but free of animal protein.
One X post introducing a vegan eggplant dish styled like grilled eel garnered around 6,000 reposts.
A YouTube video sharing a recipe for lion’s mane mushroom restorative soup garnered over 7,500 views.
Activist groups also amplified calls for change. Animal Liberation Wave hosted a public memorial on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Seoul Plaza in central Seoul.
Titled “2025 Boknal Memorial: Their Bodies, Our Bodies (translated),” the event honored dogs that were killed for meat for boknal of years past and called for solidarity with all animals.
Buddhist organizations are also promoting the vegan wave.
Buddhist Environmental Solidarity launched a campaign running from July 20 to Aug. 9 that encourages veganism for the hottest days of summer.
“We hope this year's boknal will mark the beginning of compassionate action — one that saves bees, chickens and all living beings, and allows us to smile together," the group said on Tuesday at Jogyesa Temple in central Seoul.
While chicken consumption in Korea continues to rise overall, its rate of growth is slowing.
According to data from the Korea Rural Economic Institute, the average annual growth rate of per capita chicken consumption from 2018 to 2022 was just 2 percent — less than half the 4.3 percent recorded in the previous five-year period.
Still, some believe samgyetang — also known as ginseng chicken soup — remains an important cultural tradition.
“Eating a nourishing meal on boknal is about replenishing energy and essential amino acids,” said Park Jeong-sook, a professor of sports and health management at Baekseok University. “Samgyetang is a complete food that combines herbal ingredients like ginseng with carbohydrates such as glutinous rice.
“In the agrarian past, most households raised chickens, so they were accessible and nutritious. Seen from that context, it would be helpful to view it from the perspective of Korea’s traditional food culture."
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUN YUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
