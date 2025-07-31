Foreign population surpasses 2 million as Korea faces test of social inclusion (KOR)

The number of foreigners residing in Korea for more than three months exceeded 2 million for the first time last year, highlighting the country’s transition into a multicultural society. According to data released by Statistics Korea on July 29, the foreign population as of November 2024 reached 2.04 million, accounting for 3.9 percent of the total population. The increase was driven by the expansion of the foreign worker permit system and efforts by local governments to attract international students. Several municipalities now have foreign populations exceeding 10 percent of their residents, reflecting the growing dependence on migrant workers in construction, agriculture and manufacturing sectors shunned by local labor.Yet the country’s maturity as an inclusive society has been called into question after a shocking video emerged from a brick factory in Naju, South Jeolla. The footage showed a Sri Lankan worker bound to a pile of bricks and lifted by a forklift while colleagues mocked him. President Lee Jae Myung condemned the act as “an unacceptable violation of human rights,” and the Ministry of Employment and Labor has launched an investigation. The victim, who entered Korea last December under the E-9 employment visa valid for up to three years, said he had faced verbal abuse before and described the incident as humiliating.Foreign workers face structural barriers to speaking out. Under current rules, if they fail to secure government approval to change employers within 90 days after leaving a workplace, they risk deportation. This leaves them highly vulnerable to workplace abuse. Authorities must address these gaps to prevent similar cases and protect the rights of migrant laborers.Improving public perceptions of foreign workers is also urgent. They sustain industries that many Koreans avoid and fill gaps in the domestic labor market. While cultural and language differences may slow their adjustment to the “ppalli-ppalli,” or “hurry-up,” pace of Korean workplaces, such differences should not be grounds for ridicule or contempt.Korea, a global trade power and a leading exporter of cultural content such as K-pop and K-dramas, benefits from growing international attention. But if foreigners living here are subjected to public humiliation, the nation’s image could suffer. As Korea develops, more foreign workers will seek opportunities here, and the domestic work force alone cannot meet labor demands. Learning to coexist with respect and empathy is no longer optional. Building a mature, inclusive society rooted in dignity rather than discrimination is now essential for Korea’s future.국내에 3개월 이상 체류하는 외국인이 지난해 사상 처음으로 200만 명을 넘어섰다. 그제(29일) 통계청이 발표한 2024년 인구주택총조사 결과에 따르면 지난해 11월 기준 외국인 인구는 204만3000명으로 집계됐다. 총인구의 3.9%에 달한다. 외국인 고용허가제 확대와 지역 유학생 유치가 영향을 미쳤다고 한다. 전체 주민 중 외국인이 차지하는 비율이 10%를 넘는 지방자치단체도 여럿이다. 다문화 사회가 확대되고 있다는 걸 보여주는 수치다. 건설·농업·제조업 등 내국인이 기피하는 현장에서 외국인 노동자는 이미 필수적인 존재가 됐다.그런데 최근 전남 나주의 한 벽돌공장에서 스리랑카 출신 노동자가 벽돌 더미에 묶여 지게차에 매달린 채 조롱당하는 영상이 공개돼 충격을 줬다. 동료들은 이를 말리기는커녕 “잘못했다고 해야지”라며 가담했다. 이재명 대통령은 이를 “용납할 수 없는 인권 유린”으로 규정했고, 고용노동부도 근로감독에 착수했다. 피해 노동자는 “수치스럽고 생각하고 싶지 않은 기억”이라며 과거에도 폭언과 욕설이 있었다고 증언했다. 참담한 일이 아닐 수 없다. 이런 괴롭힘이 공개적으로 행해졌는데도 영상에선 이를 제지하는 움직임이 보이지 않았다. 철저한 조사를 통해 책임을 물어야 할 것이다. 그는 지난해 12월 정식 취업비자(E-9)를 받아 입국했고 최장 3년간 체류 자격이 있다. 하지만 이런 일을 당해도 직장을 옮기기가 쉽지 않다. 90일 안에 사업장 변경 승인을 받지 못하면 출국조치되기 때문이다. 피해를 보고도 목소리를 내기 어려운 여건에 놓여 있다는 것이다. 이런 구조에선 인권 침해 등에 노출될 가능성이 큰 만큼 고용부가 적극적인 대책을 마련할 필요가 있다.외국인 노동자에 대한 인식 개선도 절실하다. 이들은 내국인이 기피하는 산업을 지탱하고 있다. 한국의 부족한 부분을 채워주고 기여하는 사람들이다. 이들은 ‘빨리빨리’와 같은 한국 문화에 익숙하지 않고 의사소통도 원활하지 않을 것이다. 이런 것을 열등하다고 여기고 조롱이나 멸시의 대상으로 삼아서는 안 될 것이다.한국은 수출 의존도가 높은 무역 강국이자 K팝과 K드라마로 대표되는 세계적인 문화 콘텐트 수출국이다. 한국 문화를 좋아하는 외국인들이 늘고 세계 각국에서 한국을 찾는 이들이 늘어나는데, 국내 체류 외국인을 집단 괴롭힘과 조롱의 대상으로 삼는 건 국가 이미지에도 치명적이다. 한국이 발전할수록 여기서 일하려는 외국인은 더 많아질 것이다. 우리 역시 필요한 일자리를 내국인으로만 채울 수 없다. 이제는 외국인과 함께 살아가는 지혜를 배워야 할 때다. 차별과 혐오 대신 존중과 배려가 뿌리내린 성숙한 포용 사회로 나아가야 한다.