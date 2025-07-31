The effort to silence a 67‑year warning (KOR)

In the midst of the Cold War, scientists devised the Doomsday Clock to warn of nuclear catastrophe. The closer the hands moved toward midnight, the nearer humanity was to disaster. As a child, seeing that clock on the news left me deeply anxious. After the Cold War ended, the clock receded to 17 minutes before midnight. Since last year, however, it has stood at 89 seconds to midnight. Russia’s war in Ukraine and the escalating climate crisis are now the key drivers.The clock reflects the sense of social responsibility carried by scientists. Yet, another timepiece measures the climate threat more concretely: the readings from Mauna Loa Observatory in Hawaii. The late Charles Keeling began monitoring carbon dioxide there in 1958, recording 315 parts per million (ppm). By May of this year, the concentration surged to 430 ppm. Rising levels of this primary greenhouse gas now manifest in extreme heat waves, wildfires and other disasters across the globe.Ice cores from Antarctica tell a stark story. Over the past 800,000 years, carbon dioxide levels never exceeded 300 ppm. Paleoclimatologists believe the recent levels may be unprecedented for at least 3 million years. The danger lies in the long‑lived nature of these gases. Much of the carbon dioxide released today will continue warming the planet for centuries, shaping not only our lives but the fate of distant generations.Now, the Mauna Loa Observatory faces its own peril. The U.S. administration’s next budget proposal includes major cuts to climate research and would shutter supporting facilities for the Hawaiian site. The observatory that has quietly tracked humanity’s dwindling time for 67 years is itself under threat. Its plight is a symbolic reminder of how urgent the crisis has become.The Keeling Curve, the upward line traced by decades of measurements, shows an accelerating climb. If the world ignores the warning and allows this steady rise to continue, that line may serve as the true clock hand inching toward midnight.냉전이 한창이던 20세기 중반, 과학자들은 핵전쟁의 위험을 알리고자 ‘운명의 날 시계’를 제안했다. 자정에 가까울수록 인류 종말이 임박한다는 이 시계의 시각을 뉴스에서 본 후, 어린 마음에 한참 걱정했던 기억이 난다. 냉전 종식 후엔 자정 전 17분까지 물러났던 시계는 작년부터 자정 전 89초를 가리키고 있다. 우크라이나 전쟁에 더해 최근의 기후위기도 중요한 요소로 고려되었다.이 시계는 과학자들의 사회적 책임감이 빚어낸 상징으로 볼 수도 있다. 그런데 기후위기의 실질적 위협을 가리키는 시계는 따로 있다. 바로 하와이에 있는 마우나로아 관측소다. 이미 고인이 된 킬링 박사가 1958년부터 측정을 시작한 이산화탄소 농도는 315ppm에서 시작해 올 5월 430ppm로 급증했다. 대표적 온실기체인 이산화탄소 농도 증가와 함께 인류는 극심한 폭염과 산불 등 각종 재해에 시달리고 있다.남극 빙하 속 고대의 기포를 분석한 결과, 지난 80만 년 동안 이산화탄소 농도가 300ppm을 넘은 적은 없었다. 고기후학자들은 과거 300만 년 동안에도 최근의 높은 농도를 가진 적은 없었다고 말한다. 문제는 대기로 풀린 이산화탄소의 상당량이 수 세기에 걸쳐 기후에 영향을 준다는 점이다. 온실기체는 우리 세대의 문제를 넘어 몇 세기 후 지구에서 살아갈 후손들의 운명과도 직결된다.최근 마우나로아 관측소가 위기를 맞았다. 미국 행정부는 내년 예산안에서 기후 관련 연구를 대폭 삭감하면서, 하와이에 있는 관측소 지원시설도 폐쇄할 예정이다. 지난 67년간 꾸준한 측정을 통해 인류에게 남은 시간이 얼마 없음을 보여준 관측소가 처한 상황은, 역설적으로 인류 앞에 놓인 절박한 위기를 상징하는 듯싶다. 점점 가파르게 치솟는 킬링 곡선이 가리키는 시간은 결국 자정을 향해 흘러가는 중일지도 모른다.