Cha Eun-woo's agency tells fans not to send letters, gifts to military unit

Published: 31 Jul. 2025, 09:42
Fantagio, the agency for actor and Astro member Cha Eun-woo, has asked fans not to send letters or gifts to his military unit after he began his mandatory service, warning that too much mail could cause problems and may be discarded.
Fantagio posted a notice regarding delivery of letters and parcels to Cha on the official fan website on Tuesday.
“We understand the desire of Aroha [Astro's official fandom] to send messages of support to Cha Eun-woo,” the agency said. “However, military units have difficulty handling a large volume of mail, which also carries the risk of loss, so we kindly ask that you refrain from sending letters or parcels. If any gifts interfere with Cha’s military life, we may have to impose penalties at the agency level. Please note that all items delivered to the military unit or related locations will be discarded.
"We would also not accept gifts for Cha's birthday or debut anniversary due to restrictions in the military. We request that any letters or parcels you wish to send to Cha Eun-woo be sent to the agency instead. We ask for your understanding and cooperation.”
Cha began his military service at the Korea Army Training Center in Nonsan, South Chungcheong, on Monday.
After completing basic training, he will serve as an active-duty soldier in the Army’s military band. His discharge date is set for Jan. 27, 2027.
Cha debuted in 2014 as an actor with a minor role in the film “My Brilliant Life” and subsequently as a member of boy band Astro in 2016.
Despite his service commitments, Cha’s projects will continue to roll out. His new solo album is set to release in September. He will also appear in the upcoming Netflix series “The Wonder Fools” in 2026 and feature in the film "First Ride" in October.
