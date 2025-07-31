 Seventeen returns to Hong Kong after seven years for “NEW_” world tour
Seventeen returns to Hong Kong after seven years for "NEW_" world tour

Published: 31 Jul. 2025, 16:46
Boy band Seventeen poses during an Airbnb event in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on June 4. [NEWS1]

Boy band Seventeen poses during an Airbnb event in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on June 4. [NEWS1]

 
Boy band Seventeen is set to perform a two-day concert in Hong Kong on Sept. 27 and 28 as part of its upcoming “NEW_” world tour, agency Pledis Entertainment said on Thursday.
 
Held at the Kai Tak Stadium, the largest sports venue in Hong Kong, it will be the band’s first concert in the region in seven years.
 

Kai Tak Stadium can seat up to 50,000 people and has previously hosted performances by Coldplay, Mayday, JJ Lin and Jay Chou, as well as football matches featuring Liverpool FC, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and AC Milan.
 
“NEW_” will begin at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium on Sept. 13 and will see the band travel to the United States and Japan until the end of this year.
 
Seventeen debuted in 2015 with the EP “17 Carat.” The band of 13 members is best known for songs like “Adore U” (2015), “Don’t Wanna Cry” (2017), “Home” (2019), “Left & Right” (2020) and “F*ck My Life” (2023).

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
