Tomorrow X Together's new album 'The Star Chapter: Together' tops Japanese music charts
Published: 31 Jul. 2025, 14:22
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Boy band Tomorrow X Together has topped Japanese music charts on Oricon, Billboard Japan and Line Music for its recent album “The Star Chapter: Together,” agency BigHit Music said Thursday.
The band’s fourth full-length album earned 313,037 points, topping the Oricon Weekly Album Ranking chart for the week of Aug. 4. It’s the highest debut-week score the band has ever received for an album on the chart.
Points are given based on CD sales, digital downloads and streaming counts.
The album also topped Billboard Japan’s Hot Albums and Top Albums Sales charts as of Wednesday. The lead track, “Beautiful Stranger,” ranked No. 1 on the Hot Shot Songs chart.
“The Star Chapter: Together” also sits at the top spot in Line Music’s weekly Album Top 100 chart for the week of July 23 to 29.
Tomorrow X Together debuted in 2019 with the EP “The Dream Chapter: Star.” The quintet, consisting of members Soobin, Hueningkai, Beomgyu, Yeonjun and Taehyun, is known for songs “Crown” (2019), “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” (2019), “0x1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You)” (2021) and “Sugar Rush Ride” (2023).
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)