 Tomorrow X Together's new album 'The Star Chapter: Together' tops Japanese music charts
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Tomorrow X Together's new album 'The Star Chapter: Together' tops Japanese music charts

Published: 31 Jul. 2025, 14:22
Boy band Tomorrow X Together [BIGHIT MUSIC]

Boy band Tomorrow X Together [BIGHIT MUSIC]

 
Boy band Tomorrow X Together has topped Japanese music charts on Oricon, Billboard Japan and Line Music for its recent album “The Star Chapter: Together,” agency BigHit Music said Thursday.
 
The band’s fourth full-length album earned 313,037 points, topping the Oricon Weekly Album Ranking chart for the week of Aug. 4. It’s the highest debut-week score the band has ever received for an album on the chart.
 

Related Article

Points are given based on CD sales, digital downloads and streaming counts.
 
The album also topped Billboard Japan’s Hot Albums and Top Albums Sales charts as of Wednesday. The lead track, “Beautiful Stranger,” ranked No. 1 on the Hot Shot Songs chart.
 
“The Star Chapter: Together” also sits at the top spot in Line Music’s weekly Album Top 100 chart for the week of July 23 to 29.
 
Tomorrow X Together debuted in 2019 with the EP “The Dream Chapter: Star.” The quintet, consisting of members Soobin, Hueningkai, Beomgyu, Yeonjun and Taehyun, is known for songs “Crown” (2019), “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” (2019), “0x1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You)” (2021) and “Sugar Rush Ride” (2023).

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags tomorrow x together chart bighit music

More in K-pop

Seventeen returns to Hong Kong after seven years for “NEW_” world tour

Tomorrow X Together's new album 'The Star Chapter: Together' tops Japanese music charts

Online user sent to prosecutors for spreading rumors about former Alice member Sohee

Cha Eun-woo's agency tells fans not to send letters, gifts to military unit

Monsta X heads back to Los Angeles for KCON 2025, marking decade since debut

Related Stories

Tommorow X Together to release 4th full-length album on July 21

Tomorrow X Together tops Oricon Charts with 'Chikai'

Tomorrow X Together to hold encore concerts for 'Act: Promise' tour

Tomorrow X Together’s Yeonjun to release debut solo track 'GGUM'

Tomorrow X Together's Yeonjun to make solo debut with 'GGUM'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)