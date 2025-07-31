 'My Daughter is a Zombie' sets opening-day record, topping 'Mission: Impossible 8'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Movies

print dictionary print

'My Daughter is a Zombie' sets opening-day record, topping 'Mission: Impossible 8'

Published: 31 Jul. 2025, 16:19
Jung-hwan, portrayed by Jo Jung-suk, uses his animal taming skills to train his zombie daughter, Soo-ah, in this still of the Korean film ″My Daughter is a Zombie.″ [NEW]

Jung-hwan, portrayed by Jo Jung-suk, uses his animal taming skills to train his zombie daughter, Soo-ah, in this still of the Korean film ″My Daughter is a Zombie.″ [NEW]

 
The zombie drama "My Daughter is a Zombie" has set a new opening-day box office record for the year, data showed Thursday.
 
According to the Korean Film Council, the movie, which premiered on Wednesday, sold 430,099 tickets on its first day, taking up 48.6 percent of the total box office.
 

Related Article

The tally surpassed this year's previous record held by "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning," which opened with 423,942 ticket sales.
 
Adapted from Lee Yoon-chang's hit Naver Webtoon series, "My Daughter is a Zombie" centers on Jung-hwan, played by Jo Jung-suk, a zookeeper who must apply his animal-taming expertise to his daughter, Choi Yu-ri's Soo-ah, after she becomes a zombie.
 
To protect her from zombie-hunters, Jung-hwan hides her at his mother's secluded seaside home and begins a secret mission to "train" her to suppress her violent instincts.
 
As of 3:26 p.m. Thursday, the film was leading advance ticket sales with a 36.5 percent reservation rate, well ahead of its closest competitor, Brad Pitt's racing drama "F1," which held 15 percent.

Yonhap
tags zombie box office mission impossible

More in Movies

'My Daughter is a Zombie' sets opening-day record, topping 'Mission: Impossible 8'

'Back! Stage' starring Ateez's Yunho to premiere in CGV theaters in August

'Omniscient Reader' tops local box office in opening weekend

George Lucas tells Comic-Con crowd his new museum will be 'a temple to the people's art'

Webtoon adaptations draw audiences back to theaters

Related Stories

'Mission: Impossible' 7 takes top box office spot in Korea

Tom Cruise visits Seoul to promote new 'Mission: Impossible' film

Tom Cruise in Seoul: 'Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning' is 30-year culmination

Tom Cruise, Vanessa Kirby to visit Korea to promote 'Mission: Impossible 7'

Lalo Schifrin, 'Mission: Impossible' composer, dies at 93
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)