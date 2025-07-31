'My Daughter is a Zombie' sets opening-day record, topping 'Mission: Impossible 8'

The zombie drama "My Daughter is a Zombie" has set a new opening-day box office record for the year, data showed Thursday.According to the Korean Film Council, the movie, which premiered on Wednesday, sold 430,099 tickets on its first day, taking up 48.6 percent of the total box office.The tally surpassed this year's previous record held by "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning," which opened with 423,942 ticket sales.Adapted from Lee Yoon-chang's hit Naver Webtoon series, "My Daughter is a Zombie" centers on Jung-hwan, played by Jo Jung-suk, a zookeeper who must apply his animal-taming expertise to his daughter, Choi Yu-ri's Soo-ah, after she becomes a zombie.To protect her from zombie-hunters, Jung-hwan hides her at his mother's secluded seaside home and begins a secret mission to "train" her to suppress her violent instincts.As of 3:26 p.m. Thursday, the film was leading advance ticket sales with a 36.5 percent reservation rate, well ahead of its closest competitor, Brad Pitt's racing drama "F1," which held 15 percent.Yonhap