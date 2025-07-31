 Japanese version of 'Marry My Husband' rises to No. 1 spot on Amazon Prime Video
Published: 31 Jul. 2025, 15:14

Published: 31 Jul. 2025, 15:14
Poster for the Japanese adaptation of ″Marry My Husband″ [STUDIO DRAGON]

The Japanese adaptation of the Korean hit drama “Marry My Husband” (2024) is the most watched Amazon Prime Video original television series in Japan, Studio Dragon said Thursday.
 
The data was based on views for 30 days after it was released on the platform to more than 240 regions worldwide on June 27.
 

As of Thursday, the show remains at the No. 1 spot on Prime Video’s Top 10 list in Japan. Users have also given it a rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars on the platform.
 
Viewers largely left positive reviews on the show via Japan’s largest content review platform Filmarks, praising its scene transitions, production, dialogue, casting, cinematography, editing and soundtrack.
 
“It seamlessly blends in Japanese culture and vibe as well, leaving no room for boredom,” one commenter said.
 
According to analytics site FlixPatrol, the Japanese remake of “Marry My Husband” is No. 9 on Prime Video’s global top 10 list. It also ranked within the top 10 in 26 regions including France, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.
 
“It’s meaningful that this marks the first time a drama series produced by a Korean team and tailored to Japanese sentiment and culture has resonated with local audiences,” said producer Sohn Ja-young, who oversaw both the Korean and Japanese versions of the show.
 
“Hopefully this project serves as an example of how K-dramas can continue to evolve in diverse ways across cultural and regional boundaries.”
 
“Marry My Husband” is based on the Naver web novel series of the same name, which was published from 2020 to 2021. It follows the story of a woman who dies after witnessing an affair between her best friend and her husband. She is resurrected 10 years before the event and plots revenge.
 
The novel was later adapted into a television drama series on tvN, which starred actors Park Min-young and Na In-woo. The Japanese version was co-produced by Studio Dragon, CJ ENM Japan, Jayuro Pictures and Shochiku.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
