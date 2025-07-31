The Pinkfong Company to premiere second season of 3-D animation 'Sealook'
Published: 31 Jul. 2025, 15:46
- SHIN MIN-HEE
The second season of “Sealook,” a 3-D animated show produced by The Pinkfong Company, is set to premiere on Friday, the “Baby Shark” creator said on Thursday.
The show will be available to view on YouTube and the Chinese streaming platform Tencent Video. New episodes will be released every Friday at 11 a.m. A preview was already made available on Tencent earlier this week.
“Sealook,” co-produced with the animation studio Million Volt, follows the daily lives of seals who “live at the edge of the Earth.” While the first season’s episodes were roughly 90 seconds long, upcoming episodes for the second season will each span eight minutes.
As of July 2025, the show has been viewed 1.87 billion times all over the world on YouTube, including in the United States, China, Indonesia and the Philippines. When including views from Tencent, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X, the total number reaches 2.88 billion.
The Pinkfong Company said it is holding campaigns to promote the show’s return, including events in subway stations in Shanghai, China, and releasing merchandise online.
