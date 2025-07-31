 The Pinkfong Company to premiere second season of 3-D animation 'Sealook'
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

The Pinkfong Company to premiere second season of 3-D animation 'Sealook'

Published: 31 Jul. 2025, 15:46
A teaser image for season two of ″Sealook″ [THE PINKFONG COMPANY]

A teaser image for season two of ″Sealook″ [THE PINKFONG COMPANY]

 
The second season of “Sealook,” a 3-D animated show produced by The Pinkfong Company, is set to premiere on Friday, the “Baby Shark” creator said on Thursday.
 
The show will be available to view on YouTube and the Chinese streaming platform Tencent Video. New episodes will be released every Friday at 11 a.m. A preview was already made available on Tencent earlier this week.
 

Related Article

Teaser images for season two of ″Sealook″ [THE PINKFONG COMPANY]

Teaser images for season two of ″Sealook″ [THE PINKFONG COMPANY]

 
“Sealook,” co-produced with the animation studio Million Volt, follows the daily lives of seals who “live at the edge of the Earth.” While the first season’s episodes were roughly 90 seconds long, upcoming episodes for the second season will each span eight minutes.
 
As of July 2025, the show has been viewed 1.87 billion times all over the world on YouTube, including in the United States, China, Indonesia and the Philippines. When including views from Tencent, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X, the total number reaches 2.88 billion.
 
The Pinkfong Company said it is holding campaigns to promote the show’s return, including events in subway stations in Shanghai, China, and releasing merchandise online.
 
A teaser image for season two of ″Sealook″ [THE PINKFONG COMPANY]

A teaser image for season two of ″Sealook″ [THE PINKFONG COMPANY]

A teaser image for season two of ″Sealook″ [THE PINKFONG COMPANY]

A teaser image for season two of ″Sealook″ [THE PINKFONG COMPANY]


BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags sealook the pinkfong company baby shark youtube

More in Television

The Pinkfong Company to premiere second season of 3-D animation 'Sealook'

Japanese version of 'Marry My Husband' rises to No. 1 spot on Amazon Prime Video

'Love, Take Two' weaves mother-daughter bond, second chance at first love

Kim Nam-gil suits up as stone-cold sniper in thought-provoking gun drama 'Trigger'

Shinhwa’s Lee Min-woo announces marriage in handwritten letter to fans

Related Stories

The Pinkfong Company releases new 3-D animation 'Sealook'

Baby Shark Dance video becomes most viewed on YouTube

Pinkfong's English-language site has 50 million subscribers

Pinkfong's 'Baby Shark' becomes most streamed music video of last decade in Britain

Baby Shark to go on tour, announces U.S. and Asia shows
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)