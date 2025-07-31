Korea, U.S. agree on 15% tariffs, including on auto: Presidential office

Korea, U.S. defense chiefs agree on 'modernization of alliance' in first phone call

Moroccan embassy holds Throne Day event in Seoul, celebrates ties with Korea

Korea, U.S. agree to 15% tariff in 11th-hour deal

Related Stories

White House says Korea, U.S. in 'productive' talks ahead of tariff deadline

Korea's trade surplus with U.S. halves in April as those of Japan, Taiwan widen

Lee Jae-myung bets on delay, but will Trump budge on tariff talks?

U.S. expert stresses need for proper preparation against Trump's impromptu trade demands

Federal court blocks Trump from imposing sweeping tariffs under emergency powers law