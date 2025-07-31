Lee thanks Japan's prime minister for participating in event marking 60 years of ties

Ishiba reaffirms intent to keep good Seoul-Tokyo ties in meeting with Korean foreign minister

Korea navigates diplomatic dance between U.S. and China as tariff deadline approaches

Korea, U.S. agree on 15% tariffs, including on auto: Presidential office

Trump to leave G7 summit early, putting damper on first talks with Lee

No allies safe in Trump's global tariff war, including Korea

Lee Jae-myung says Korea should not be ‘disadvantaged’ in tariff negotiations with U.S.

National security adviser fails to meet Rubio during 'final critical stages' of tariff talks

U.S. confident Korea-U.S. alliance will 'thrive' under Lee's leadership, State Department says