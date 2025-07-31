 Moroccan embassy holds Throne Day event in Seoul, celebrates ties with Korea
Published: 31 Jul. 2025, 15:22 Updated: 31 Jul. 2025, 15:27
The Moroccan Ambassador to Korea Chafik Rachadi speaks at a celebratory event marking Throne Day, held at The Ambassador Seoul - A Pullman Hotel in Jung District, central Seoul, on July 30.

The Moroccan Embassy in Korea hosted a reception on Wednesday evening to mark Throne Day, or the 26th anniversary of King Mohammed VI's accession to the throne. The event, held at The Ambassador Seoul - A Pullman Hotel in Jung District, central Seoul, featured welcoming remarks and a certificate of appreciation for individuals who contributed to advancing Morocco-Korea ties.
 
“Korea's first embassy in Africa was opened in Morocco, but our bond began in the 1950s, when Moroccan soldiers crossed continents to support South Korea during the war,” Ambassador Chafik Rachadi said, highlighting two of the Moroccan veterans buried at the UN Memorial Cemetery in Busan as symbols of the nations’ “blood brothers.”  
 
He also pointed to growing diplomatic and economic strides, citing the launch of Economic Partnership Agreement negotiations in April and joint infrastructure projects linked to Morocco’s co-hosting of the 2030 FIFA World Cup. 

BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
