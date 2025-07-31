Seoul-Washington declare deal, differ on details

Korea navigates diplomatic dance between U.S. and China as tariff deadline approaches

Korea, U.S. agree on 15% tariffs, including on auto: Presidential office

Korea, U.S. defense chiefs agree on 'modernization of alliance' in first phone call

Moroccan embassy holds Throne Day event in Seoul, celebrates ties with Korea

Pressure from Trump for trade deals before Wednesday deadline, but hints of more time for talks

Trade minister meets with U.S. counterpart seeking to 'nullify tariffs as a whole'

EU trade ministers plan countermeasures to Trump's 'unacceptable' 30 percent tariffs

Trump says he's not planning to extend a pause on global tariffs beyond July 9

Trump to put tariffs of over 10% on smaller nations, including those in Africa and the Caribbean