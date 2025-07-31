 Korea University to host alumni edition of Ipselenti festival in September
Published: 31 Jul. 2025, 11:38
A poster for Hi Ipselenti for Alumni, an alumni edition of Korea University's Ipselenti festival for students [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Korea University is set to host its first-ever alumni edition of Ipselenti, announcing K-pop acts that will take the stage. 
  
Korea University cheerleaders' alumni association will host the Hi! Ipselenti for Alumni festival at the campus' Nokji Stadium in central Seoul on Sept. 27, marking the first time an alumni edition of the traditional Ipselenti festival will be held.
 

The original Ipselenti festival is annually organized by the university's cheerleading team in May, the spring festival season for Korean universities. Festival tickets can only be purchased by students and faculty, and are popular for featuring high-profile K-pop acts. This year, Ipselenti brought artists like Le Sserafim, Zico and Nmixx.
  
The alumni festival is a paid event like the student Ipselenti. Tickets will be sold through Melon Ticket in August, with only Korea University alumni, faculty and graduate students allowed to make purchases.  
 
Only a partial performance lineup for the alumni festival has been announced, with Boynextdoor and g.o.d. set to perform.  
 
While many universities invite various K-pop groups during the spring festival season for their students, some have been creating events specifically for alumni.  
 
Yonsei University first hosted the Akaraka with Alumni festival in May 2024, with its alumni and faculty allowed to purchase tickets.  
 
This year's alumni festival was held in June, with K-pop groups such as Riize, ZeroBaseOne and Fifty Fifty performing.  
 

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
