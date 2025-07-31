 Korea not to further open rice and beef markets to U.S., says policy chief
Published: 31 Jul. 2025, 08:26 Updated: 31 Jul. 2025, 08:55
Kim Yong-beom, director of national policy, answers questions from reporters at the presidential office in central Seoul on July 31. [YONHAP]

Kim Yong-beom, director of national policy, said Thursday that Korea has agreed not to further open its rice and beef markets to the United States.
 

Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
