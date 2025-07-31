 Bone fragment found in South Gyeongsang confirmed to be from missing park staffer
Bone fragment found in South Gyeongsang confirmed to be from missing park staffer

Published: 31 Jul. 2025, 15:11
Hadong Police Station [ACADEMY OF KOREAN STUDIES]

Hadong Police Station [ACADEMY OF KOREAN STUDIES]

 
A bone fragment discovered near a creek in Hadong County, South Gyeongsang, has been confirmed to belong to a man in his 40s who went missing earlier this month in Jirisan National Park, authorities said Thursday. 
 
The National Forensic Service identified the remains as those of a staff member from the park's North Jeolla office. The fragment was found last Friday in the Uisin Valley, a rugged area in Hwagae-myeon, near a stream.
 

Police believe the bone was dislodged after the victim struck a rock or other terrain feature. Search teams are continuing efforts in the area to recover additional remains.
 
The park employee went missing on July 18 while descending from Yeonhacheon Shelter to Samjeong Village in Hwagae-myeon. He had been on duty the previous day and was last seen leaving the shelter around 6 a.m. on his day off. His spouse reported him missing to the Korea National Park Service and police the next day.
 
“We will continue investigating the exact circumstances of the disappearance,” police said in a statement.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
