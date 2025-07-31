 Clip and chip: Subway rider slammed for trimming toenails
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Clip and chip: Subway rider slammed for trimming toenails

Published: 31 Jul. 2025, 18:25
A passenger clips their toenails inside a subway train. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A passenger clips their toenails inside a subway train. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
A woman casually clipping toenails on a subway ― and leaving the clippings behind ― has triggered a wave of disgust and fury online.
 
An anonymous post titled “A woman was clipping her toenails on the subway, and it was loud” was uploaded to the online community Bobaedream on Thursday.
 

Related Article

According to the writer, the woman did not clean up the fallen toenail clippings and later ate snacks with the same hands.
 
“The clipping sound was louder than I expected, maybe because the subway is such a confined space,” the writer said.
 
An accompanying photo shows a woman occupying two seats, barefoot, as she tends to her toenails. She rests one foot on the adjacent seat where her belongings are placed, clipping her nails while fellow passengers can be seen reflected in the subway window.
 
Online users responded with disbelief and criticism. “This is the first time I’ve seen someone clip their toenails on the subway,” one user wrote. Others added, “Why would anyone do that on public transport?” and “Someone should have called her out; this is a serious problem.”
 
“We have no right to criticize other countries, this is happening in our own nation,” said one comment.
 
“There’s a co-worker at my office who clips his fingernails at his desk, even with his boss present,” said one comment sharing a similar experience. “How can someone do that during work hours? It’s incredibly rude.”

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Toenails Chips Subway Korea

More in Social Affairs

Fire breaks out aboard Korean Navy amphibious landing ship, three injured

Clip and chip: Subway rider slammed for trimming toenails

Cult leader Jeong Myeong-seok faces new charges for unlicensed miracle water sales

Tragic yacht collision claims lives of two children, including one 13-year-old of Korean descent

Middle school student dies after falling into sea to retrieve ball in Incheon

Related Stories

Suspected power issue disrupts Seoul’s Gyeongui–Jungang Line

Only some local chipmakers will qualify for U.S. subsidies

'Next stop: Amorepacific' as Seoul Metro sells station naming rights

Semiconductor outlook on an upward trend: Experts

Seoul area subway fares to rise by 150 won in June
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)