Clip and chip: Subway rider slammed for trimming toenails
Published: 31 Jul. 2025, 18:25
-
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
- [email protected]
A woman casually clipping toenails on a subway ― and leaving the clippings behind ― has triggered a wave of disgust and fury online.
An anonymous post titled “A woman was clipping her toenails on the subway, and it was loud” was uploaded to the online community Bobaedream on Thursday.
According to the writer, the woman did not clean up the fallen toenail clippings and later ate snacks with the same hands.
“The clipping sound was louder than I expected, maybe because the subway is such a confined space,” the writer said.
An accompanying photo shows a woman occupying two seats, barefoot, as she tends to her toenails. She rests one foot on the adjacent seat where her belongings are placed, clipping her nails while fellow passengers can be seen reflected in the subway window.
Online users responded with disbelief and criticism. “This is the first time I’ve seen someone clip their toenails on the subway,” one user wrote. Others added, “Why would anyone do that on public transport?” and “Someone should have called her out; this is a serious problem.”
“We have no right to criticize other countries, this is happening in our own nation,” said one comment.
“There’s a co-worker at my office who clips his fingernails at his desk, even with his boss present,” said one comment sharing a similar experience. “How can someone do that during work hours? It’s incredibly rude.”
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)