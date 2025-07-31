Fire breaks out aboard Korean Navy amphibious landing ship, three injured
Published: 31 Jul. 2025, 20:16
CHANGWON, South Gyeongsang — A fire broke out aboard a Navy landing ship entering Commander Fleet Activities Chinhae, a naval port in Jinhae, injuring three people and prompting an emergency evacuation of more than 180 personnel.
The fire occurred at 3:49 p.m. on Thursday in the auxiliary engine room, a generator compartment, of the amphibious landing ship ROKS Hyang Ro Bong, according to the Navy and fire authorities. The ship was arriving at the base in Jinhae District, Changwon, South Gyeongsang.
Among the 180 crew members and embarked personnel aboard the vessel, three were injured and transported to a naval hospital. One person suffered first- and second-degree burns on their right arm and side, while two others complained of difficulty breathing.
“The Hyang Ro Bong was docked at Commander Fleet Activities Chinhae as of 6:10 p.m. and firefighting efforts are underway in cooperation with the Changwon Fire Department,” said the Navy. “Aside from the three injured, there have been no additional casualties.”
More than 40 firefighters and 15 units, including fireboats and pump trucks, were dispatched to the scene.
The ROKS Hyang Ro Bong is a 2,600-ton landing ship approximately 112 meters (367 feet) long, capable of transporting large numbers of troops, tanks, armored vehicles and helicopters. It has a self-sustaining operational range of 12,700 kilometers (7,891 miles) enabling long-distance ocean travel.
Beyond transporting troops and equipment, the ship has been deployed for various missions including humanitarian aid, disaster relief and amphibious training exercises.
In January 2005, following the Indian Ocean tsunami, the ROKS Hyang Ro Bong sailed 5,994 kilometers from Busan Port to Kalang, Indonesia, delivering relief supplies and heavy recovery equipment such as excavators.
