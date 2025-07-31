 Food Ministry announces recall on tomato juice product for high lead levels
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Food Ministry announces recall on tomato juice product for high lead levels

Published: 31 Jul. 2025, 11:06
Tomatoes [JOONGANG SUNDAY]

Tomatoes [JOONGANG SUNDAY]

 
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety on Wednesday ordered a recall and sales suspension of a tomato juice product after detecting lead levels exceeding the legal limit.
  
The juice, sold under the name Sunshine Tomato Juice (translated), was manufactured and distributed by Wanju Local Food, a food manufacturing company in Wanju County, North Jeolla. 
  

Related Article

 
The recall applies to products marked with the production date of July 18, 2025. The use-by date for the product is six months from the date of production.
  
The ministry instructed the Wanju County Office to carry out the recall immediately and asked consumers who purchased the product to stop drinking it and return it to the place of purchase.
  
Consumers can report issues related to food through the ministry’s hotline or the food safety mobile app Naesonan.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY MOON SANG-HYEOK [[email protected]]
tags Ministry of Food and Drug Safety Tomato juice suspension

More in Social Affairs

Women's rights groups rally in Yongsan after string of dating violence stabbings

'Skeletally thin': Health authorities warn against 'bone arms' trend circulating online

Food Ministry announces recall on tomato juice product for high lead levels

Man killed, three teenagers seriously injured in family car crash in Gangwon

Korea has a higher life expectancy than its OECD peers — but also the highest suicide rate

Related Stories

Vital supplies

Food safety authorities antsy over use of ants as garnish at restaurant

Safety, not speed

Ministry tightens control on stem, seed-extracted CBD products

Korea orders drug companies to make more common cold medicines
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)