Food Ministry announces recall on tomato juice product for high lead levels
Published: 31 Jul. 2025, 11:06
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety on Wednesday ordered a recall and sales suspension of a tomato juice product after detecting lead levels exceeding the legal limit.
The juice, sold under the name Sunshine Tomato Juice (translated), was manufactured and distributed by Wanju Local Food, a food manufacturing company in Wanju County, North Jeolla.
The recall applies to products marked with the production date of July 18, 2025. The use-by date for the product is six months from the date of production.
The ministry instructed the Wanju County Office to carry out the recall immediately and asked consumers who purchased the product to stop drinking it and return it to the place of purchase.
Consumers can report issues related to food through the ministry’s hotline or the food safety mobile app Naesonan.
