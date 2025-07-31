Heat wave poses particular threat to health, lives of older adults
Published: 31 Jul. 2025, 15:04
A brutal heat wave continues to grip North Gyeongsang, where a string of suspected heat-related deaths has underscored the dangers for older adults engaged in outdoor labor.
A man in his 80s was found unresponsive in a rice paddy Wednesday afternoon in Jinryang-eup, Gyeongsan, and later pronounced dead. His body temperature had reached 42.1 degrees Celsius (107.8 Fahrenheit), according to emergency officials, who suspect heatstroke.
He is one of several heat-related fatalities reported in the region this summer. In June, an elderly man died while weeding in Bonghwa County. In July, a man in his 40s collapsed on Mount Palgak in Yeongdeok, and another person was found dead on a mountain in Chilgok County.
With heat wave advisories still in effect and daily highs between 31 and 36 degrees Celsius (88 and 97 Fahrenheit), officials fear the worst may be yet to come. Experts are warning that August could bring record-breaking temperatures.
The North Gyeongsang Fire Department urged the public to limit outdoor activity and stay hydrated to prevent heat-related conditions. Concerns are mounting over an “unprecedented heat wave” projected for August.
“I don’t think I’ve ever experienced heat like this before,” Kim Baek-min, a professor of environmental atmospheric science at Pukyong National University, said in a recent radio interview. “Historically, the hottest years were 1994 and 2018, but if this trend continues, this year could break those records.”
Emergency calls related to heat waves in North Gyeongsang have risen steadily — from 185 in 2022 to 240 in 2023 and 274 last year, according to the fire department, marking a more than 48 percent increase over three years.
Of the 274 calls last year, 177 involved people aged 60 and older, highlighting the vulnerability of the elderly population. Emergency responses continue this year as well, with field calls related to heat illnesses steadily rising.
Common heat-related illnesses include heatstroke, heat exhaustion and heat cramps, which can lead to loss of consciousness or cardiac arrest if left untreated. Elderly individuals, people with chronic illnesses and outdoor laborers are especially at risk, making early intervention critical.
“Heat waves are a daily hazard that can affect anyone,” said Park Sung-yeol, head of the North Gyeongsang Fire Department. “Prevention is the best strategy. We ask the public to actively follow heat illness prevention guidelines and check on vulnerable neighbors.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JUNG-SEOK [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)