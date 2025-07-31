Korea has a higher life expectancy than its OECD peers — but also the highest suicide rate
Published: 31 Jul. 2025, 07:43
Koreans live longer than most citizens of other advanced economies, but the country continues to report the highest suicide rate among members of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
Korea’s average life expectancy, or number of years a newborn is expected to live based on current mortality rates, was 83.5 years in 2023, 2.4 years longer than the OECD average of 81.1 years, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s “OECD Health Statistics 2025” released on Wednesday.
Korea’s infant mortality rate also remained below the OECD average, with 2.5 deaths per 1,000 live births compared to the OECD average of 4.1.
Despite those improvements, Korea recorded 23.2 suicides per 100,000 people in 2022, more than double the OECD average of 10.7 and the highest among member countries.
That figure has improved from 30.3 in 2012 — a 23.4 percent decrease over a decade — outpacing the 16.4 percent decline in the OECD average over the same period.
Korea spent 8.5 percent of its GDP on health care 2023, slightly below the OECD average of 9.1 percent.
But per capita health care spending increased 7.8 percent, well above the OECD average of 5.2 percent.
Per capita current health expenditures stood at $4,586, when adjusted for purchasing power parity.
The public share of total health spending — including government and national health insurance — increased from 55.9 percent in 2013 to 60.4 percent in 2023. Out-of-pocket household spending fell from 38.3 percent to 31.2 percent during the same period.
Pharmaceutical spending reached $969 per person, surpassing the OECD average of $658.
Korea’s daily smoking rate among people aged 15 and older stood at 15.3 percent in 2023, higher than the OECD average of 13.2 percent. That figure has declined steadily from 19.9 percent in 2013.
Alcohol consumption continued to decline, with Koreans drinking an average of 7.8 liters (2.1 gallons) in 2023, slightly below the OECD average of 8.6 liters.
The share of the population classified as overweight or obese reached 36.5 percent in 2023. While second lowest among OECD members, after Japan, at 26 percent, the rate has steadily increased from 31.5 percent in 2013 — a 5 percentage point rise over the past decade.
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling, contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.
