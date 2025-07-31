Man killed, three teenagers seriously injured in family car crash in Gangwon
Published: 31 Jul. 2025, 10:22
A man in his 40s died and his three teenage kids were seriously injured in a single-car crash in Inje County, Gangwon, police and fire authorities said Wednesday.
The accident occurred at around 2:32 p.m. on Wednesday as the family was returning home from vacation. The man, 42, was driving a Hyundai Staria van when it struck a traffic light pole and flipped over at the Hangye intersection in Inje County, authorities said.
Emergency responders pronounced the driver dead at the scene. They transported his three kids to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
The family, who lived in the greater Seoul area, had been on vacation in Gangwon before the crash. Police are investigating the cause of the accident.
