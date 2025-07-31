 Middle school student dies after falling into sea to retrieve ball in Incheon
Middle school student dies after falling into sea to retrieve ball in Incheon

Published: 31 Jul. 2025, 16:08
An ambulance [JOONGANG ILBO]

A middle school student died after falling into the sea while allegedly trying to retrieve a ball near Wolmido in Incheon, according to fire and police officials on Thursday.
  
The Incheon Fire Department said it received a report at 6:03 p.m. on Wednesday that a boy had fallen into the water off the coast of Wolmido in Incheon.
  

Rescue workers from the fire department and Coast Guard found the student in cardiac arrest and transported him to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. 
 
Police believe he fell into the water while attempting to recover a ball and are investigating the exact circumstances of the incident.
  
Earlier on Wednesday, at around 12:51 p.m., police received a report that a woman in her 40s had also fallen into the sea near Wolmido.
  
Emergency crews pulled her from the water near the Incheon National Maritime Museum and took her to a hospital, but she did not survive.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
