 Online user sent to prosecutors for spreading rumors about former Alice member Sohee
Published: 31 Jul. 2025, 13:31
Sohee, a former member of girl group Alice [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A netizen who spread malicious rumors about Sohee, a former member of girl group Alice, has been referred to prosecutors on charges including defamation and intimidation.
 
On Tuesday, Sohee revealed on Instagram that the individual who posted false and damaging claims about her online was reported to the Seoul Western District Prosecutors’ Office on July 15. She said she filed a complaint for defamation by spreading false information and for making threats.
 

“I recently faced an upsetting situation due to completely baseless falsehoods, so I took legal action,” Sohee wrote.
 
“From my trainee days to my debut in 2017 and up through my retirement, I spent 10 years in the entertainment industry without ever doing anything I would be ashamed of. I always gave my best and took great pride and responsibility in my work.”
 
Sohee also said she met her husband naturally through a co-worker’s birthday party and is now “enjoying the most stable and happiest time of my life.”
 
The case centers on a social media account known for spreading malicious rumors about public figures, which posted fabricated claims about Sohee.  
 
“At first, I didn’t take it seriously and just gave a warning,” she said. “But the person crossed the line. They started claiming I met my husband while working at a bar, fabricated chat screenshots saying things like ‘I saw Sohee,’ or, ‘She worked here,’ and even threatened me by mentioning my family.”
 
Sohee said it was emotionally difficult to see her sincerity and reputation questioned.
 
“I’ve worked hard to live honestly and do my best, so having my truth distorted and doubted has been painful.”
 
She stressed the seriousness of online defamation: “Spreading lies that can shake up someone’s life is not something to be taken lightly. I’ve learned that silence only leads people to believe rumors as truth.
 
“To ensure this doesn’t happen again, I intend to see this case through to the end without any settlement,” she said.
 
Sohee debuted as a member of Alice, formerly known as Elris, in 2017. She retired as a singer in April 2024 after announcing her marriage. Alice last released the song "Milky Way" in May 2024.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
