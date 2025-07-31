Subway arson victims to be compensated by Seoul Metro insurer
Published: 31 Jul. 2025, 12:38 Updated: 31 Jul. 2025, 17:16
Victims injured in a May arson attack on Seoul Metro Line No. 5 will receive compensation through the subway operator’s liability insurance, Seoul Metro announced Thursday.
The company will provide compensation only for injuries that have been officially reported.
“We are currently in the process of loss adjustment, and the scope of compensation will be determined based on the outcome,” a Seoul Metro official said.
The payments will come from the company’s commercial general liability insurance. Seoul Metro plans to recover the funds later through a right of indemnity filed against the suspect.
The arson attack occurred at around 8:42 a.m. on May 31, when a man, identified by his surname Won, poured gasoline and set a fire inside a train traveling between Yeouinaru and Mapo stations.
The blaze injured 23 people, including the suspect, who were hospitalized after inhaling smoke. Another 129 passengers were treated at the scene. One train car was partially destroyed, causing more than 300 million won ($216,000) in property damage.
Police investigations revealed that Won committed the crime to draw public attention after becoming upset over an unfavorable divorce ruling.
He told authorities he had been planning to take his own life and wanted to make a dramatic statement.
Won was indicted on charges of attempted murder, arson on a train resulting in injury, and violating the Railroad Safety Act. His first trial was held in mid-July.
Separately, Seoul Metro filed a civil suit against Won in late June and obtained a provisional seizure order from the Seoul Eastern District Court to secure 184 million won in damages.
