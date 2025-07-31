 Women's rights groups rally in Yongsan after string of dating violence stabbings
Women's rights groups rally in Yongsan after string of dating violence stabbings

Published: 31 Jul. 2025, 12:18 Updated: 31 Jul. 2025, 12:21
Women's rights advocacy groups including the Korea Women's Hot-line and Korean Women Workers Association hold a press conference demanding stronger legal frameworks to prevent gender-based violence in front of the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul, on July 31. [YONHAP]

Women’s rights groups gathered Thursday outside the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul, to condemn what they called the government’s repeated failure to protect women from violence.
 
The rally followed two recent attacks in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi, and Ulsan, where women were stabbed by former partners after previously reporting stalking. One victim died.
 

“Women are being murdered even after reporting abuse. The government has failed in its duty,” protesters chanted during a press conference, dressed in black and holding black umbrellas.
 
The Korean Women’s Hot-line, the Korean Women Workers Association and other advocacy groups demanded a sweeping overhaul of the country’s approach to gender-based violence. They called for tougher laws and stronger enforcement.
 
“These repeated killings of women are a clear failure of the state and its institutions,” the groups said. 
 
The groups accused police of ignoring risks, prosecutors of refusing urgent protection requests and courts of hesitating to detain violent offenders. Lawmakers, they said, have dragged their feet on revising key laws.
 
“Police fail to protect victims, courts hesitate to detain offenders and the National Assembly has stalled in amending critical laws,” they said. “The government, meanwhile, has failed to present any meaningful solutions.”
 
They demanded a mandatory arrest policy in all cases involving violence against women, saying such steps would reduce police discretion and bias.
 
A man in his 30s is escorted to a detention hearing at the Ulsan District Court on July 30 after being arrested for allegedly attempting to murder a woman in her 20s with a knife in a hospital parking lot in Ulsan. [YONHAP]

Protesters also urged revisions to the domestic violence and anti-stalking laws to expand protections and increase accountability for offenders.
 
In the Uijeongbu case, police had requested a temporary restraining order — such as a ban on contact or physical approach — but the prosecution rejected it, reportedly stating that the stalking behavior was not sufficiently repetitive or continuous.  
 
In Ulsan, police requested four types of interim protective orders, but the prosecution dismissed the request for detention, citing the need for further risk assessment. After resubmission, the court approved only three measures: a written warning, a 100-meter (328-feet) approach ban and a ban on contact through communication devices. 
 
Under Korea’s antistalking law, prosecutors and police may apply for a range of temporary measures, including a written warning, 100-meter approach ban, communication ban, electronic monitoring and temporary detention.
 
In response to the public outcry, the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office announced on Wednesday that it had instructed local prosecutors to improve the way they handle stalking-related protection orders. 
 
Going forward, designated prosecutors will directly interview victims, actively seek protective orders and maintain real-time coordination with police to ensure rapid intervention.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
