 Smiling through tears…
Published: 31 Jul. 2025, 20:30
 
Under pressure from Washington, Seoul narrowly avoided the worst outcome in recent tariff negotiations, easing immediate concerns for Korean exporters. Yet the reprieve may prove short-lived. More complex challenges loom, including contentious defense cost-sharing talks and possible adjustments to the U.S. troop presence in Korea. While officials can briefly exhale after sidestepping new tariffs, anxiety remains over the next stage of negotiations, where the stakes are even higher. Each upcoming round carries the risk of straining the alliance if domestic and U.S. expectations collide. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
