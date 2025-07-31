Strategic U.S. investment may feel like forced choice but requires careful planning

Korea and the United States are entering the final stages of tariff negotiations with a key deadline looming: Aug. 1, when mutual tariffs may be implemented. The core issues include opening agricultural markets, expanding beef imports, fostering cooperation in shipbuilding, and significantly increasing U.S.‑bound investment.Attention is focused on the proposed scale of investment. Foreign media outlets report that the U.S. side is pressing for $400 billion, while Korean proposals are falling short. The discrepancy is immense — Korea’s current foreign exchange reserves total around $410 billion. Whether we can meet such expectations, and how, pose serious challenges, especially amid economic headwinds. Nonetheless, if U.S.-bound investment is agreed upon, Korea must respond strategically.Tariffs represent immediate payments from Korea’s pocket. Investment is a promise. If tariffs are the cash in hand, investment is the promissory note. Based on Japan and the European Union’s experiences, the agreement may finalize a large investment figure, deferring decisions on funding sources and specific sectors. That makes post-agreement planning critical.Initial investment may seem like “biting the bullet” in difficult circumstances. Given the situation, funds should flow to areas that offer tangible benefits. Advanced technologies in quantum computing, semiconductors and AI should be prioritized. Since the Camp David summit in August 2023, Korea–U.S. cooperation in strategic tech and economic security has been discussed multiple times — but few concrete projects have emerged. Words existed; action did not. This investment could change that by launching joint supply‑chain or security projects — such as a semiconductor fellowship or a Korea‑U.S. supply‑chain insurance body.The investment could also target U.S.‑preferred industries. Shipbuilding stands out, allowing us to deliver on both investment and cooperation emphases. Consider a Korea‑U.S. shipyard modernization fund. Defense is another sector. Though controversial, investment in Alaska LNG development draws U.S. interest. Agriculture and livestock could also be explored. If opening Korean markets is politically sensitive, investing in these sectors might offset demands.Just as vital as sectoral focus is financial accounting. The total investment figure must be reasonably defined. If Korean firms have made pledges that haven’t been executed, those future outlays should count as “new investments.” Long‑term collaborative costs — such as training personnel and transferring technology in shipbuilding — also belong under the umbrella. These indirect and long‑tail expenditures may span over a decade but must be included.To effectively lead this effort, Korean authorities must own the process. Coordination with U.S. officials is necessary but implementation should remain under Korean leadership. In past deals with Japan or the EU, this command was unclear. We must define Korea’s role not as a passive funding source, but as an active leader. That will help build domestic consensus.Domestically, viewing U.S.‑bound investment as a strategic asset means structuring it deliberately. It should not revolve solely around building foreign plants. Rather, it should serve as a leverage point in Korea–U.S. relations. Government and corporate dialogue must be tight. From planning to execution, public‑private collaboration should resemble a woven fabric, not separate threads.While public funding institutions exist, most investments will stem from private enterprise. To attract Korean firms to invest stateside, we need to assess their capacity and mitigate legal or regulatory risks that might deter them. Strategic investments must include safeguards.Large-scale investment abroad implies relocation of production capacity. That may harm domestic industries and reduce jobs. Compensation frameworks — under legislation such as the Trade Adjustment Assistance Act and FTA agricultural provisions — must be deployed. Where feasible, investments should not relocate existing production. Without domestic buy‑in, large investments risk losing public support.Over the past six months of tariff talks, Korea was on the defensive. If negotiations succeed and a period of breathing room opens up, we must regroup. The latter half of this investment game should be led by Korea, not follow U.S. demands. Making the plunge into such a vast investment is like riding a tiger — if we do not hold on tightly, we risk being consumed.